Catholic Churches damaged by Antifa and Barabbas Vandals

Our Lady of Mt. Lebanon-St. Peter Cathedral, Los Angeles (Angelus News)

The protests centered around police brutality and the murder of George Floyd have evolved beyond the 1st Amendment and into a medium that Antifa and other marxist insurrectionists have exploited for political gain. "By their fruits you shall know them," (Matthew 7:16) and we know them as the decadent descendants of Barabbas.

As the chief priests in the Sanhedrin and the Jews chose Barabbas over our Lord Jesus Christ, and condemned him to death, these malicious vandals have chosen insurrection and anarchy over liberty and divine order. The recent attacks on Catholic Churches are a clear manifestation of that choice.

Since the violent riots of last weekend, Catholic Churches have been vandalized across the United States. On June 1st, the Catholic News Agency reported that "Church buildings in California, Minnesota, New York, Kentucky, Texas, and Colorado were attacked. Many of the defaced or damaged churches were cathedrals. The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver sustained permanent damage."

Antifa attacked the Cathedral on multiple nights. The church building and rectory were spray painted the slogans “Pedofiles," "There is no God," and “God is dead,” a very Nietzschean idea. Other anti-police, anarchist, and anti-religion phrases and symbols were also present; including compromising damage to the doors and gates.

St. Patrick's Cathedral vandalism (WCBS)

Similar damage was inflicted on St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, which was spray-painted with “No justice, no peace,” “BLM” (Black Lives Matter), “NYPDK,” and "George Floyd." After such violence and looting in New York CIty, Cardinal Timothy Dolan illustrated no leadership or interest in quelling tensions, only stated his support for the protesters against "the horror, evil, and sin that is racism."

One must ask oneself, what does the Catholic Church have to do with the murder of George Floyd and the connotation that their is systemic racism in America's police, which manifests itself in police brutality toward black communities? The same question existed three years ago, what does the Catholic Church have to do with the false ideas that Christopher Columbus brought slavery and genocide to the New World, and the demand to tear down his statues and vandalize statues of Saints and Churches along with them? These questions, if analyzed correctly, will lead you to ulterior motives.

These ulterior motives are the same hidden design, projected and forced upon society by marxists and freemasons, to spread chaos and disorder to gain further leverage over good people. Terror and political and financial usury are the chains of the twenty-first century.

Additional Catholic Churches that have been damaged by rioters.

Saint Jude Chapel located in downtown Dallas, TX was severely damaged by rocks that were thrown through the windows late Friday night.

The Daughters of St. Paul bookstore in Chicago was similarly damaged by rocks, and would-be looters entered the store early on Sunday morning. Earlier in the day, the Blessed Sacrament was removed from the tabernacle in the bookstore’s chapel and the sisters sequestered themselves upstairs.

The Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville suffered damage due to rocks thrown by rioters. Three windows were shattered late Friday evening. Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, who resides at the damaged rectory along with another priest, has spoken out in favor of peaceful protests and condemned “senseless violence” in the city.

In Minneapolis, St. Mary’s Basilica, the first basilica in the United States, sustained fire damage during protests on May 29. A fire was lit underneath a pew, but it did not spread beyond that pew.

Our Lady of Mt. Lebanon-St. Peter Cathedral, the Maronite cathedral for the Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon in Los Angeles, was vandalized with anti-police messages during the protests and riots, similar to what was seen in Denver and New York City.

We will keep readers updated on future damages to Catholic Churches across the United States.

In Christ Crucified and the Most Victorious Heart of Jesus.